Hamilton: Kneeling absence 'not end of the world'

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Hamilton: Kneeling absence 'not end of the world'Sep.8 - Lewis Hamilton says missing his moment to kneel for Black Lives Matter at Monza last Sunday was "not the end of the world". The six-time world champion, who has championed the race-based push for social justice inside Formula 1 this season, was conspicuously absent when the rest of the drivers gathered on the.....check out full post »
F1Fansite

F1-Fansite.com Hamilton: Kneeling absence 'not end of the world' #F1 News Stories & Updates #Formula1 #2020F1 #ItalianGP https://t.co/ixHi3ktraD 1 hour ago