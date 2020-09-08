Hamilton: Kneeling absence 'not end of the world'

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Sep.8 - Lewis Hamilton says missing his moment to kneel for Black Lives Matter at Monza last Sunday was "not the end of the world". The six-time world champion, who has championed the race-based push for social justice inside Formula 1 this season, was conspicuously absent when the rest of the drivers gathered on the.....check out full post »
This clever, six-year-old autistic boy can identify over 100 different world flags."It's his autism that allows him to do that," said his father Rick, 37, of Riverton, Utah, [who declined to give his..