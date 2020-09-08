Manchester United ‘best placed’ to complete Sergio Reguilon signing in £27m summer transfer
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Manchester United are preparing to swoop for Sergio Reguilon with the Spain left-back set to leave Real Madrid this summer. According to COPE, the Red Devils are ‘best placed’ to sign the defender before October’s transfer deadline, with previous reports suggesting a £27million offer has been lined up. Man United will then pay Reguilon around […]
