Manchester United ‘best placed’ to complete Sergio Reguilon signing in £27m summer transfer

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Manchester United are preparing to swoop for Sergio Reguilon with the Spain left-back set to leave Real Madrid this summer. According to COPE, the Red Devils are ‘best placed’ to sign the defender before October’s transfer deadline, with previous reports suggesting a £27million offer has been lined up. Man United will then pay Reguilon around […]
