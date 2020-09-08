Fantasy football tips: All of the Premier League’s best penalty and free-kick scorers you can pick this season Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

It’s all kickin’ off again with Dream Team, with just a WEEK to go before the Premier League starts up for 2020/21. By now, you should be seriously thinking about the players you want to pick for your fantasy football team – and here we’re looking at each club’s best penalty and free-kick scorers ahead […] 👓 View full article

