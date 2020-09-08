Global  
 

Premier League fantasy football: Everything you need to know as Dream Team returns for the new 2020/21 season

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020
The return of the Premier League season is just days away and that means one thing – Dream Team is back.  The UK’s favourite Fantasy Football game returns bigger and better than ever, with a tasty £100k jackpot up for grabs. With a £50m budget, five transfers per month, both Season and Draft games to […]
News video: FPL gameweek 1 tips: Who to pick for the opening round

FPL gameweek 1 tips: Who to pick for the opening round 01:24

 If you’re looking to get a head start on your friends in this season’s FantasyPremier League, you’ll need to know which players are worth backing from thestart. To help, PA has developed a Transfer Score metric, with a player’s formaccounting for 50 per cent of the rating and the rest...

