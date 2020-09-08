Global  
 

England star Lucy Bronze rejoins Manchester City on two-year deal after leaving Champions League winners Lyon

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
England defender Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City on a two-year contract, the Women’s Super League club have announced. The 28-year-old is back with City after leaving Lyon this summer following the conclusion of her contract. She's back! 💙 pic.twitter.com/kPKKhxx2QT — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2020 Bronze left City to join the French giants […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bronze 'excited to be back' at Man City

Bronze 'excited to be back' at Man City 01:16

 Lucy Bronze has told Sky Sports News that England is 'the place to be right now' after rejoining Manchester City.

