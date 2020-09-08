|
Greenwood apologises to Southgate for ´embarrassment´ after breaking protocol
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood has apologised to England manager Gareth Southgate for breaking coronavirus protocols in Iceland and vowed to learn from his mistakes. Greenwood, 18, and Phil Foden, 20, were excluded from the Three Lions’ squad after it emerged they had ignored coronavirus-prevention protocols in Iceland following England’s 1-0 Nations League win on Saturday, when both men […]
