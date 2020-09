You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:27 Published 21 hours ago Skip Bayless: Nuggets were looking to get revenge in Gm2, Kawhi played horrible | UNDISPUTED



The Denver Nuggets jumped ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers early on Saturday and never looked back. Jamal Murray had a game-high 27 points as the Nuggets led the entire game to even up the series with.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:05 Published 22 hours ago Nick Wright discusses the potential for Lakers vs Rockets series winner to win the title | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets semifinals series in the NBA Playoffs. Nick feels this is the best and most challenging matchup in the playoffs and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:00 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this