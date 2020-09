Memo: NBA team staff to have guests in bubble Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

NBA coaches and staff have been approved to bring guests into the bubble for the start of the respective conference finals, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zoo penguins cheered up with a BUBBLE machine



Penguins who couldn't be entertained properly at a zoo during lockdown have been cheered up - with a BUBBLE machine. The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this