Denmark vs England LIVE commentary: Gareth Southgate and co in UEFA Nations League action 

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
England will be looking to put a difficult few days behind them when they face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League tonight. The Three Lions edged past Iceland on Saturday in their opening Group A2, winning 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling’s injury time penalty. Since that victory, Gareth Southgate’s squad has been in the headlines […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland 00:46

 England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

