Denmark vs England LIVE commentary: Gareth Southgate and co in UEFA Nations League action Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

England will be looking to put a difficult few days behind them when they face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League tonight. The Three Lions edged past Iceland on Saturday in their opening Group A2, winning 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling’s injury time penalty. Since that victory, Gareth Southgate’s squad has been in the headlines […] 👓 View full article

