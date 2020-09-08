|
Aston Villa agree club-record £28m fee to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as deal nears completion
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa have agreed a club-record fee to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford. The deal is understood to now be on the verge of completion and would see the 24-year-old join for a fee of £28million – potentially rising to £33m with add ons. Watkins missed out on promotion with The Bees last season as […]
