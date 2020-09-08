Global  
 

‘Clippers can’t just show up and win’ — Shannon Sharpe on LA’s close Gm3 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
‘Clippers can’t just show up and win’ — Shannon Sharpe on LA’s close Gm3 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTEDThe Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets after their 113-107 victory last night. It was a back-and-forth game all night, but Los Angeles closed the 4th quarter with a 23-to-10 run. Paul George lived up to his Playoff P nickname with a game-high 32 points. Kawhi Leonard added 23, but it was his clutch block on a late Jamal Murray dunk attempt that had the whole arena buzzing. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Denver Nuggets and if they'll be able to overcome to Clippers.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
