Raptors' Serge Ibaka could miss Game 6 because of sprained ankle Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka suffered a sprained left ankle Monday night and is questionable for Game 6 of the team's playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ibaka in walking boot, unsure about Game 6 Raptors forward Serge Ibaka twisted his ankle in the Game 5 loss and will wait to see if he can play in Game 6.

ESPN 1 day ago





Tweets about this