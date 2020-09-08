Global  
 

Chris Broussard: ‘Westbrook is the X factor; he’s the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Chris Broussard: ‘Westbrook is the X factor; he’s the guy that makes Houston so different & so difficult to deal with’ | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to discuss who needs to have a bigger game between James Harden & Russell Westbrook to take the series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard claims Westbrook is the Houston Rockets X factor & needs to have the bigger game to take a 2-1 series lead in the semifinals over LeBron James' Lakers.
