Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott faces more pressure this season than any other QB in the NFL | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott faces more pressure this season than any other QB in the NFL | UNDISPUTEDWith less than a week away from their first game of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott are surrounded by a sea of expectations. Former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has even predicted that Dak would win MVP this year. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why all of this adds up to Dak being the quarterback with the most to prove in all of the NFL.
 With less than a week away from their first game of the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys and their quarterback Dak Prescott are surrounded by a sea of expectations. Former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has even predicted that Dak would win MVP this year. Skip Bayless tells...

