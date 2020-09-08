Global  
 

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United selected for live free-to-air broadcast

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United selected for live free-to-air broadcastAston Villa news: Villa's Premier League opener against Sheffield United has been pushed back to Monday, September 21 and will be played at 6pm and broadcast free-to-air.
