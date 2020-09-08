Aston Villa vs Sheffield United selected for live free-to-air broadcast

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on July 28, 2020 Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on July 26, 2020 Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference



Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this