Aston Villa vs Sheffield United selected for live free-to-air broadcast
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa news: Villa's Premier League opener against Sheffield United has been pushed back to Monday, September 21 and will be played at 6pm and broadcast free-to-air.
