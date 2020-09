Liverpool make Brewster transfer decision as Tottenham seek Kane back-up Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Liverpool have made a decision on young striker Rhian Brewster, but it is not set in concrete Liverpool have made a decision on young striker Rhian Brewster, but it is not set in concrete 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this