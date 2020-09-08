England v Australia: Josh Hazlewood removes Tom Banton in his first over

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were...
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..