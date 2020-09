Eugenie Bouchard follows solid return to court to earn spot in Istanbul tourney Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has qualified for the Istanbul Tennis Championship, beating world No. 148 Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in the second and final round of qualifying for the WTA Tour event on Tuesday in Turkey. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TennisNews 24x7 Eugenie Bouchard follows solid return to court to earn spot in Istanbul tourney - https://t.co/FVSsCJuVFM… https://t.co/B0vsTyiC3N 3 days ago Mehedi Hasan Eugenie Bouchard follows solid return to court to earn spot in Istanbul tourney https://t.co/ZSc5pLqBgp https://t.co/5mbXfQ6CtN 3 days ago