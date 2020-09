You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources With Trubisky Starting Season At QB, Bears Look To Rebound



The Bears came into last season with soaring hopes after winning the NFC North in 2018. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:20 Published 5 days ago Mitch Trubisky Expected To Start As Bears Quarterback Over Nick Foles



Mitchel Trubisky will be the Bears starting quarterback in the opener in Detroit in nine days. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Joe Thomas on Cleveland Browns’ expectations & Bears’ skepticism in Mitch Trubisky | THE HERD Joe Thomas joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the expectations of the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2020 season. Plus, hear what Thomas has to say about whether...

FOX Sports 5 days ago





Tweets about this