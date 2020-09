Mill Savage @datila_ I believe it was back in May. I searched up “Wwe Carmella 2020” and the latest match I’ve found was May 1… https://t.co/mLj1p3Zwlp 1 hour ago Akil Lawson RT @WWE: | FULL MATCH | #BayMella explodes with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line as @CarmellaWWE challenges @itsBayleyWWE on a 20… 2 days ago