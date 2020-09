Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD



Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:58 Published 2 days ago

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should be frightened, because the Kansas City Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty. On the day of their first game of the season, hear.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:27 Published 3 days ago