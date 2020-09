Camavinga determined to earn another France call with strong Rennes displays Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Eduardo Camavinga is determined to earn another France call-up by continuing to impress with Rennes. Teenage midfielder Camavinga became France’s youngest debutant since 1914 by earning his first cap at the age of 17 years and 303 days in the 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia on Tuesday. The Rennes prodigy, who is reportedly a […] 👓 View full article

