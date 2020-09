Danny Gonzalez, Floyd Mayweather Promotions boxer, shot and killed aged just 22 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Danny Gonzalez has been shot and killed while having a picnic with his family on Monday on Labor Day. The 22-year-old had signed with Floyd Mayweather Promotions at the age of 18 👓 View full article

