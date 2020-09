Bobstar An accidental hit of the ball person and boom Djokovic has anger management problems! Grave fears! https://t.co/xFarc97Yyy 58 minutes ago Ryan Eckford RT @telegraph_sport: Novak Djokovic’s wife has broken her silence as a close friend declares he needs professional help for his anger manag… 1 hour ago Telegraph Sport Novak Djokovic’s wife has broken her silence as a close friend declares he needs professional help for his anger ma… https://t.co/FyTB3rCiqd 1 hour ago news.com.au Novak Djokovic’s wife and one of his closest allies have spoken out about their real concern for the tennis star af… https://t.co/3D7fmfGNH9 1 hour ago Mimi Torchin If you don’t think there’s sexism in tennis, then you weren’t watching the US Open when Djokovic hit a ball in ange… https://t.co/nr6KJS630r 2 days ago Fred Herron I’m not usually watching the Tour de France and the US Open on the same weekend, but nothing about this year has be… https://t.co/wrkFWozNHU 3 days ago Ewan Porter @JonathanYarwood @NellyKorda @Thejessicakorda The Korda’s boast a record that won’t ever come close to being matche… https://t.co/fCvSSOzDwK 6 days ago