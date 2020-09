You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard on Chris Paul's shining performance & Westbrook's struggles in Game 6



Russell Westbrook made a costly late turnover and scored 10 points fewer than his season average in the Houston Rockets loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Expectations were high for Houston.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago Chris Broussard talks Thunder over Rockets in Gm 6, CP3 leads Oklahoma City while Westbrook struggles



hris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Broussard feels Russell Westbrook not only had a poor.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:49 Published 1 week ago K-State football forges on amid uncertain college sports landscape



The Big Ten officially canceled fall sports in 2020 with hopes of playing in the spring during Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman's Zoom call Tuesday with reporters, highlighting the uncertain.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:08 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this