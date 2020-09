needlesandherbs RT @darcymaine_espn: Naomi Osaka was just shown a video featuring Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, and Marcus Arbery Sr., the… 50 seconds ago Ana Paula Freire RT @espnW: "I feel like I'm a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness." Trayvon Martin's mother and Ahmaud Arbery's father thank… 1 minute ago Rob King And while I’m copping to being a fanboy of powerful women tonight, Naomi Osaka is SO on that list: ... Osaka moved… https://t.co/WcTUjrS39U 2 minutes ago Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @BenRothenberg: ESPN plays video messages for Naomi Osaka from both Trayvon Martin’s mother and Ahmaud Arbery’s father. Her message is… 3 minutes ago OahuShoots RT @DailyMail: Naomi Osaka wears mask with Trayvon Martin's name on it at US Open, after honoring Ahmaud Arbery, Elijah McClain, and Breonn… 4 minutes ago kris pursiainen RT @ByJillMartin: Naomi Osaka said she was trying not to cry when she saw the videos of the families of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery th… 7 minutes ago