Alec Mills dominates Reds as Cubs cruise to 3-0 win Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After a shaky couple outings, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills rebounded with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six Cincinnati Reds. Chicago improved to 25-18 with the win. After a shaky couple outings, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills rebounded with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six Cincinnati Reds. Chicago improved to 25-18 with the win. 👓 View full article

