Ollie Watkins in for Aston Villa medical as Emiliano Martinez update issued Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Aston Villa transfer news: Dean Smith's side are closing in on the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins for a fee reportedly worth around £28 million with the forward due in for a medical at Bodymoor Heath. Aston Villa transfer news: Dean Smith's side are closing in on the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins for a fee reportedly worth around £28 million with the forward due in for a medical at Bodymoor Heath. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources 'Villa want to sign two strikers'



Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says Aston Villa want to sign two strikers this summer with Brentford's Ollie Watkins and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson their main targets. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

