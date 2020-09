You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MLB playoff bubble coming to San Diego, reports say



Petco Park will likely play a roll in the MLB playoffs this year, whether the Padres head all the way to the World Series or not. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final



Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 postpones two padres games



COVID-19 postpones two padres games Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this