Shapovalov drops U.S. Open quarter-final to Carreno Busta in wee hours of morning Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the U.S. Open. The 21-year-old was topped by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday in the quarter-finals, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3. 👓 View full article

