Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea transfer news live: Edouard Mendy deal nears

Football.london Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Chelsea transfer news live: Edouard Mendy deal nearsLatest Chelsea transfer news including updates on Edouard Mendy, Fikayo Tomori, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Chelsea 'confident' over Mendy signing

Chelsea 'confident' over Mendy signing 02:17

 Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are 'confident' over securing a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday's PL club-by-club transfer news [Video]

Wednesday's PL club-by-club transfer news

Wednesday's Premier League transfer news with news of interest in Arsenal's players, Aston Villa agree a fee for a defender and who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published
Transfer Show: Chelsea in talks with Rennes for Mendy [Video]

Transfer Show: Chelsea in talks with Rennes for Mendy

Kaveh Solhekol tells the Transfer Show that Chelsea are in talks with Rennes over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
Premier League transfer news club by club [Video]

Premier League transfer news club by club

All the best Premier League transfer news with movement at Arsenal, more news from Chelsea and potential outgoings from Brighton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea transfer news live: Marina Granovskaia ready to seal £25m Mendy deal

Chelsea transfer news live: Marina Granovskaia ready to seal £25m Mendy deal Latest Chelsea transfer news with the latest on Edouard Mendy, Declan Rice, Jan Oblak and more
Football.london

Chelsea transfer news live: Thiago Alcantara response, £25m deal close

 Latest Chelsea transfer news with the latest on Edouard Mendy, Kenedy, Declan Rice and more
Football.london

Chelsea transfer news recap: Marina Granovskaia agrees £72m Kai Havertz deal

 Latest Chelsea transfer news with the latest on Kai Havertz, Lionel Messi Edouard Mendy and much more
Football.london


Tweets about this

Chelsea_FL

Chelsea FC News Join us LIVE for all the latest Chelsea transfer news! https://t.co/lPY0bhEum0 11 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to make goalkeeper move, Man United 'sign' Atletico wonderkid, Wijnaldum to Barca https://t.co/EWTJu06oND 1 hour ago

CFCrss

Chelsea FC RSS Feeds STANDARD Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to make goalkeeper move, Man United 'sign' Atletico wonderkid, Wijnaldum to Ba… https://t.co/authxQgo9f 2 hours ago

PRaman69

Raman Paul RT @sr_collings: Goalkeeping situation at Arsenal difficult with Leno and Martinez both determined to be No1. Martinez also has just two ye… 2 hours ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to make goalkeeper move, Man United 'sign' Atletico wonderkid, Wijnaldum to Barca… https://t.co/7Xey6PGXFd 2 hours ago

cmckennasport

Chris McKenna RT @DailyStar_Sport: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to hold talks with Georginio Wijnaldum when he arrives back at Anfield | @cmckennasport R… 7 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to hold talks with Georginio Wijnaldum when he arrives back at Anfield | @cmckennasport… https://t.co/iFj7LGXteg 8 hours ago

hamadaNzeyimana

H N Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to complete Mendy signing, confirm defender deal, Alex Telles to Man United latest… https://t.co/yV0RX8nM6G 8 hours ago