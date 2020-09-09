|
How Wolves skipper Conor Coady rated on England debut vs Denmark
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
For the first time in a generation, a Wolves player started an England game as Coady made his international bow.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Coady delighted after England debut 01:57
Conor Coady reflected on his England debut and spoke of his pride at being involved with the national side after the 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League against Denmark.
