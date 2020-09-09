Global  
 

How Wolves skipper Conor Coady rated on England debut vs Denmark

Lichfield Mercury Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
How Wolves skipper Conor Coady rated on England debut vs DenmarkFor the first time in a generation, a Wolves player started an England game as Coady made his international bow.
 Conor Coady reflected on his England debut and spoke of his pride at being involved with the national side after the 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League against Denmark.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady set for England debut vs Denmark

Wolves skipper Conor Coady set for England debut vs Denmark Denmark v England team news - after a stunning three seasons under Nuno Espirito Santo, Coady will earn his maiden England cap
Coady shares pride over England bow

 Wolves skipper Conor Coady is ‘immensely proud’ after making his long-awaited England debut.
