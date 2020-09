How mental health presents biggest challenge inside NBA bubble



What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina discusses how mental health and the stresses of being inside the NBA bubble has become an issue players are talking about as the playoffs press on. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:30 Published 21 hours ago

Nick Wright reacts to Clippers comeback & Nuggets falling short, Jamal Murray is inconsistent | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to the Los Angeles Clippers comeback in the 4th quarter of game 3 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. They feel Jamal Murray is inconsistent which leads to loop.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:48 Published 22 hours ago