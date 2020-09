Ziyaad Mohomed RT @autosport: McLaren boss Andreas Seidl believes that Racing Point is still favourite for third place in F1's constructors' championship:… 11 minutes ago Panama Rock Radio RT @Flyin18T: #F1 Seidl: Racing Point still favourites for third in F1 championship https://t.co/EdC4aiHy5X https://t.co/y0hKmHpYGh 11 minutes ago Motor Sports News Autosport F1 News: 「Seidl: Racing Point still favourites for third in F1 championship」(September 09, 2020 at 10:32P… https://t.co/fPlnj4yAgl 13 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports #F1 Seidl: Racing Point still favourites for third in F1 championship https://t.co/EdC4aiHy5X https://t.co/y0hKmHpYGh 14 minutes ago F1reader Seidl: Racing Point still favourites for third in F1 championship https://t.co/2VeERw17dc #F1 #Mclaren 17 minutes ago Front Row Racing Seidl: Racing Point still favourites for third in F1 championship - F1 - Autosport https://t.co/3WyeYF5HC1 19 minutes ago Autosport McLaren boss Andreas Seidl believes that Racing Point is still favourite for third place in F1's constructors' cham… https://t.co/AwUTW92lbc 20 minutes ago