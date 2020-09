Source: No concussion for Rockets' Covington Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The Rockets' Robert Covington, who left Game 3 after colliding with the Lakers' Anthony Davis, passed a concussion protocol test and does not have a broken nose, a source told ESPN. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this