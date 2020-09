Experts debate: Can Herring beat Frampton? Will we see Ramirez-Taylor? Who wins Joshua-Pulev? Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After a poor performance against Jonathan Oquendo, can Jamel Herring beat Carl Frampton? How will the Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev fight play out? Our experts share their opinions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this