Lyon forward Memphis Depay agrees personal terms with Barcelona as Ronald Koeman continues squad rebuild ahead of 2020/21 season

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Lyon winger Memphis Depay has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona. According to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands international has agreed to join the LaLiga giants and negotiations over a fee are now taking place between the two clubs. Ronald Koeman, who was appointed Barcelona manager last month following Quique Setien’s dismissal, is […]
