Arizona Cardinals big underdogs vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 1 game odds

San Francisco has the green light to start bringing kids back into the classroom. In-person classes will ramp up beginning Monday for a small group of students. For the rest of the public , it's a waiting game. Kiet Do reports. (9-10-20)
KPIX's Vern Glenn joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to break down the upcoming season for the 49ers. Can the team overcome last season's Super Bowl loss? How are they dealing with the injuries sustained..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 06:36Published
The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of..