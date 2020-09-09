Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic’s response to Pat Beverly over ‘flailing’ allegations | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up. Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents. A lot of flailing, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.' Jokic, who had 32 points in the Game 3 loss, responded with 'they had 26 free throws. We had 10. I am just showing the ref it is a foul.' Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the incident.
Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up. Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents. A lot of flailing, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.' Jokic, who had 32 points in the Game 3 loss, responded with 'they had...
Several players have mentioned chemistry as the reason the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart against the Denver Nuggets. Now Kawhi Leonard is adding one more reason. Following their loss, Kawhi said the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:23Published
The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:19Published