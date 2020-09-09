Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not ‘married’ to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn’t show commitment | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

FOX Sports Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not ‘married’ to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn’t show commitment | UNDISPUTEDDuring radio interview yesterday Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, stating that the two are 'married' and will be 'renewing their vows' . Skip Bayless isn't buying this comparison, especially since Dak is the only Cowboys quarterback to ever play under a franchise tag. Hear him explain to Shannon Sharpe why Jerry isn't truly committed to Dak, and if he thinks Jerry will pay Dak what he wants if he doesn't have a successful 2020 season.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
