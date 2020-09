Pirlo wants Morata at Juventus Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

According to a recent report from Marca, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants to bring Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata back over to the club this summer. Morata, 27, spent two years with Juventus before leaving to head back to Real Madrid and then to the Premier League with Chelsea. After a relatively unsuccessful stint at […] 👓 View full article

