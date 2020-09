West Brom sign CR7 in swap deal… sort of Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

West Brom got their man on Wednesday, but it was not Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the newly promoted Premier League club introduced the arrival of "CR7", the 101-goal Portugal great will not be turning out at the Hawthorns this season. West Brom were instead celebrating the capture of Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson, who will wear […]