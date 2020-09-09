Global  
 

Man Utd closer to Jadon Sancho as agent fees and personal terms ‘sorted today’

Daily Star Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with the Red Devils continuing their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star
