Mason Mount and Steven Bergwin FIFA 21 ratings 'leaked' online ahead of launch Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

EA have released a teaser video for the upcoming FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ratings reveal, which has subsequently leaked some FUT 21 ratings, featuring Chelsea star Mason Mount and Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn. EA have released a teaser video for the upcoming FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ratings reveal, which has subsequently leaked some FUT 21 ratings, featuring Chelsea star Mason Mount and Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Mason Mount and Steven Bergwin FIFA 21 ratings 'leaked' online ahead of launch https://t.co/rPsFwEwj1P #THFC #COYS 1 day ago