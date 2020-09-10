Global  
 

Yuvraj Singh is back! Comes out of retirement to help Punjab cricket

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits. The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

*T20s...
