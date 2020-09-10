Yuvraj Singh is back! Comes out of retirement to help Punjab cricket
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits. The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.
Legendary wicketkeeper batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led India to numerous big victories including world cups, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Batsman and Dhoni's..
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on August 16 stated that MS Dhoni's contribution in Indian cricket was huge and it's difficult to fill his place. He said, "When we picked him as the captain,..
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published