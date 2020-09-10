Global  
 

Lautaro Martinez not leaving Inter for Barca – Zanetti

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Lautaro Martinez will not leave Inter amid reported interest from Barcelona, according to vice-president Javier Zanetti. Martinez has been strongly linked with a move to embattled LaLiga giants Barca and while the coronavirus pandemic has impacted clubs, rumours have continued. The Argentina international forward scored 21 goals in all competitions as Inter finished second in […]
