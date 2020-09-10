Global  
 

US Open: Revenge served hot for Naomi Osaka against Shelby Rogers

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday and declared it revenge for earlier defeats. The Japanese 2018 US Open champion brushed aside the American 6-3, 6-4, in 1hr 20min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka, 22, will play 28th-seeded American Jennifer Brady...
