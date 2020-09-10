US Open: Revenge served hot for Naomi Osaka against Shelby Rogers
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday and declared it revenge for earlier defeats. The Japanese 2018 US Open champion brushed aside the American 6-3, 6-4, in 1hr 20min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka, 22, will play 28th-seeded American Jennifer Brady...
Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..