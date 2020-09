Adam Duvall clubs trio of homers, drives in nine in Braves’ 29-9 (yes, really) win over Marlins Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Atlanta Braves put on a historic offensive display Wednesday night, scoring 29 runs on 23 hits against the Miami Marlins. Three of those hits were Adam Duvall home runs as he led an Atlanta offense that left the yard six times in the blowout win. Atlanta's 29 runs were one shy of the modern record for a single game.

