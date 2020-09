William Saliba and Rob Holding could start for Arsenal vs Fulham due to injuries Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

William Saliba could make his senior Arsenal debut in their Premier League opener at Fulham due to an injury to David Luiz, who could be out of action for four weeks William Saliba could make his senior Arsenal debut in their Premier League opener at Fulham due to an injury to David Luiz, who could be out of action for four weeks 👓 View full article

