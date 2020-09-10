Global  
 

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin from 2021 after signing multi-year deal with Racing Point

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next season having signed a multi-year deal with the team. Racing Point are to be rebranded as Aston Martin in 2021 and four-time world champion Vettel, who is leaving Ferrari at the end of this campaign, will head up the new-look team. Vettel’s announcement hijacks Ferrari’s 1,000th […]
 Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him.

